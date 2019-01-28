Meet the 2019 Marketing Awards Advertising jury
The 13 jurors, led by Anomaly's Dave Douglass and BBDO's Denise Rossetto, are revealed in the final week of submissions.
We’re down to the final week of submissions for the 2019 Marketing Awards. As we get closer to deadline day on Feb. 1, strategy has been revealing the dozens of industry vets who will score and select the best creative campaigns to come out of Canada this past year.
The main Advertising panel has been confirmed and, as previously announced, ECD Dave Douglass of Anomaly and CCO Denise Rossetto of BBDO will lead the live discussions among those 13 jurors (see below).
Stay tuned for the final Online jurors for the Advertising panel, which will be revealed at a later date. And in case you missed it, strategy also announced the Multicultural, Craft and Design panels for this year’s Marketing Awards.
Submissions for the Marketing Awards, across all four categories, will be open until this Friday, Feb. 1.
Advertising (Live) Jury
Catherine Allen, CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Nick Asik, CD, Wax
Marilou Aubin, CD, Lg2
Manuel Ferrarini, VP, CD, Tam-Tam\TBWA
Laura Kim, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors
Ian Mackenzie, ECD, FCB/Six
Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP, ECD, DentsuBos
Steve Miller, SVP, CD, OneMethod
Allen Oke, ECD, Huge
Andrew Simon, CCO, Edelman
Mia Thomsett, CD, 123w
Christina Yu, partner, ECD, Rethink
Jaimes Zentil, CD, Cossette