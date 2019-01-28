Meet the 2019 Marketing Awards Advertising jury The 13 jurors, led by Anomaly's Dave Douglass and BBDO's Denise Rossetto, are revealed in the final week of submissions.

We’re down to the final week of submissions for the 2019 Marketing Awards. As we get closer to deadline day on Feb. 1, strategy has been revealing the dozens of industry vets who will score and select the best creative campaigns to come out of Canada this past year.

The main Advertising panel has been confirmed and, as previously announced, ECD Dave Douglass of Anomaly and CCO Denise Rossetto of BBDO will lead the live discussions among those 13 jurors (see below).

Stay tuned for the final Online jurors for the Advertising panel, which will be revealed at a later date. And in case you missed it, strategy also announced the Multicultural, Craft and Design panels for this year’s Marketing Awards.

Submissions for the Marketing Awards, across all four categories, will be open until this Friday, Feb. 1.

Advertising (Live) Jury

Catherine Allen, CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Nick Asik, CD, Wax

Marilou Aubin, CD, Lg2

Manuel Ferrarini, VP, CD, Tam-Tam\TBWA

Laura Kim, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors

Ian Mackenzie, ECD, FCB/Six

Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP, ECD, DentsuBos

Steve Miller, SVP, CD, OneMethod

Allen Oke, ECD, Huge

Andrew Simon, CCO, Edelman

Mia Thomsett, CD, 123w

Christina Yu, partner, ECD, Rethink

Jaimes Zentil, CD, Cossette