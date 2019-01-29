Corner Office Shifts: Caroline Losson moves to CCM A round-up of senior-level changes you may have missed.

CCM’s new CMO

Caroline Losson has left Keurig Canada to take on the chief marketer position at hockey equipment and cycling brand CCM, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in her career, Losson worked as a marketing director and brand director at Molson Coors, Coca-Cola Company and Cossette. She left dairy cooperative Agropur for the VP marketing position at Keurig in May 2016.

During her tenure at the coffee company, Keurig Green Mountain merged with Dr. Pepper Snapple family of brands. Over the last year, she led the repositioning of Keurig coffee brand Van Houtte, as well as a significant marketing plan for its 100th anniversary this year.

BlackBerry’s new president

Bryan Palma has been appointed president and chief operating officer at the Canadian maker of smartphones, tablets and other services, effective Jan. 28. The former Cisco executive will be responsible for the company’s core products and services and will report directly to BlackBerry CEO John Chen.

Palma most recently served as Cisco’s SVP and general manager of customer experience for the Americas, with prior experience from Boeing, Hewlett Packard, PepsiCo and the United States Secret Service. He arrives at BlackBerry as the company continues its transformation from hardware to software and other services.

Connected’s new EVP

Toronto-based Connected has named Tammy Chiasson EVP growth and client experience, a new senior function within the organization, to help grow the startup and position it as a product development firm.

Chiasson is a marketer and strategist with experience on both the client and agency sides. She first joined Connected in 2017 as interim VP marketing, having held posts in brand and customer experience, digital transformation and product development. She was previously director of customer experience, strategy and innovation at Tangerine, and before that, she was head of brand experience, digital and measurement at agency John St. Her promotion follows the recent naming of Damian McCabe, a co-founder of Connected, to the role of EVP of product development.