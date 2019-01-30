Pigeon strengthens ranks in Montreal A new VP and creative lead for its Metro business are among the appointments at the branding shop.

Pigeon Brands has announced a number of hires and promotions in its Montreal office.

Stéphane Crevier has been promoted to VP of brand strategy and growth. Crevier was hired by Pigeon in 2010 and was most recently the director of national brand development, and will continue to work to grow Pigeon and its client base in Montreal.

On its client service team, Ariane-Andrée Beaudet and Marie-Pierre Goyer have both been hired as group account director. Beaudet, who will work on the agency’s consulting team, was most recently at Taxi, working with clients including Reitmans, Telus, Oikos, Boursin de Fromagerie Bel and Promutuel. Goyer, who will work on the retail and private label team, is rejoining the agency, having briefly worked there in 2017 before joining CRI.

Also on the client services team, Marie-Michelle Voyer has been promoted to account manager, having joined the agency as a project manager in the summer.

In the creative department, Jessika Neil has been promoted to art director and manager for the agency’s team working on Metro. Neil has progressed through several creative ranks at Pigeon since first interning at the agency in 2012.

The new hires and promotions come following the promotion of Élyse Boulet, previously managing director in Montreal, to SVP and national managing director, adding responsibility for the Toronto office to her remit. That Toronto office recently expanded, hiring Helena Yoon as creative director, Sarah Pender as senior designer and Katie Rothschield as group account director over the summer.