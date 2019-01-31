Camden names new strategy, digital leads Charles Nantel and Naima Benbrik join the agency in Montreal to strengthen its offering ahead of further expansion.

Camden has two new leadership positions at its home base in Montreal.

Charles Nantel has been hired as director of strategy, bringing experience from Forsman & Bodenfors (previously KBS) and Cossette, as well as client-side at BDC and Bombardier. Naïma Benbrik, who joined the agency last May, has been promoted to director of digital services.

Nantel will be responsible for the agency’s strategic offering, including collaborating with teams at the agency’s office in Toronto. Camden launched its Toronto office in November 2017, which it followed with an outpost in Lyon, France in 2018.

Benbrik has been tasked with developing the agency’s digital and innovation-focused offerings, ranging from digital marketing to IT.

The new positions at Camden are part of a long-term strategic plan to expand its offering – based on offering fully bilingual services – outside of its home base in Montreal and into international markets. Strategy and digital are particularly important services to offer clients, and “solidifying” those skills and a collaborative framework across offices in 2019 will help set up further international expansion in the following years, according to Marie-Michèle Jacques, VP and partner at Camden.

The newest appointments follow a series of new hires in the fall. The growth comes following a number of new assignments, including makeup brand Clarins Canada, optical products researcher and manufacturer Essilor Canada and the Canadian Association of University Teachers.