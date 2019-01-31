Cossette adds a VP in Quebec City Zoe Belan takes on greater leadership duties as VP of account services.

Cossette has added to its business leadership team in Quebec with the promotion of Zoé Béland to VP of account services.

In her new role, Béland will take on greater leadership duties in account services and work more closely alongside the agency’s management team in Quebec City.

She has been with Cossette since joining its media division in 2000, and most recently served as director of account services. She had oversight of several major accounts, including the Quebec City Tourism Board, the blood donation non-profit Héma-Québec, packaged meat company Exceldor, and the Réseau de transport de la Capitale public transit network.

The agency has made a number of other recent appointments. Earlier this month, Shahla Lalani returned to lead the agency’s Walmart business as VP in Toronto. Walmart Canada named Cossette as its new AOR last year, adding to other recent client wins with Canada Jetlines and Curling Canada. The appointment also follows the naming of Paul Lawton and Laura Kim as VPs of strategy in Toronto in November.