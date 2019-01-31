KPMG names new digital and technology head Armughan Ahmad brings global experience to help the firm expand its digital transformation services.

KPMG has new leadership to help build out its innovation and digital transformation services, hiring Armughan Ahmad as Canadian managing partner of digital and technology solutions.

In the new role, Ahmad has been tasked with expanding its digital transformation services and tools, from customer experience and cyber security to cloud services, AI and data analytics, blockchain and IoT. Ahmad joins from Dell EMC, where he was global SVP and general manager for cloud, solutions and alliances, leading teams in North America, Europe and Asia. He also brings experience from HP and 3Com.

A spokesperson for KPMG says that while the company has been establishing these digital services for some time, this is the first time it has created a single position to help expand them. Known for tax, auditing and business advisory, KPMG has been scaling up services related to digital technology and helping clients build their businesses around them.

Last year, in Vancouver, the company launched its first Canadian Digital Ignition Centre – spaces where clients can collaborate with KPMG and partners like Amazon and Microsoft on innovation and digital transformation projects. The company says it has plans to bring more of these centres to Canadian cities in the near future.