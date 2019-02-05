Corner Office Shifts: L’Oreal, SkipTheDishes and Koho A round-up of senior-level changes you may have missed.

L’Oréal Canada CMO moves to California

In January, Stephanie Binette moved state-side to lead as general manager of L’Oreal’s NYX Professional Makeup brand in the U.S.

Binette arrived as CMO of L’Oréal Canada in 2017, replacing Stéphane Bérubé. She has worked with the company since 2006, leading marketing for a number of brands, including Maybelline and L’Oréal Paris.

The company has yet to name her replacement at L’Oréal Canada, according to a spokesperson.

SkipTheDishes names new CEO



Former chief marketing officer Kevin Edwards has stepped into the top role at the online food ordering company. He replaces Chris Simair, whose brother Josh Simair was the Winnipeg-based company’s original chief executive.

Edwards joined SkipTheDishes as CMO in 2018, having served in the same capacity with the Movember Foundation since 2016. He helped spearhead the company’s return to mass advertising late last year.

According to a report in the Winnipeg Free Press, Edwards was promoted only weeks before Peter Plumb, CEO of its U.K.-based parent company, Just Eat, was forced to step down. Plumb had been in the role less than two years.

Jason Chaney departs Koho

The former chief creative officer at Koho has left the Toronto-based fintech company to pursue his consulting business, Ad.Vice Inc.

He joined Koho in December 2018 to lead brand building and creative development – a role that saw him help relaunch the brand last year – after having served as Cossette’s chief strategy officer.