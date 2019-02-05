Juniper Park\TBWA names new head of design Joining the agency's creative leadership team, Nathalie Cusson will also serve as artistic director of its Bolt Content production arm.

Filling out its creative leadership team, Juniper Park\TBWA has hired Nathalie Cusson in the role of creative director, head of design and artistic director of its in-house production arm, Bolt Content.

Cusson joins the Toronto agency’s creative leadership team and will work alongside chief creative officer Graham Lang and executive creative director Jenny Glover, who was hired on in May from Johannesburg’s TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris.

“We are re-imagining the role and what it means for us and our clients,” Lang said in an email to strategy, pointing to Cusson’s multi-disciplinary background. “With Nathalie, we have an exciting opportunity to push design thinking into all areas of what we do.”

Cusson’s experience spans design, branding, art direction, motion graphics and film. She has relocated to Toronto after having spent the last ten years in Montreal, and comes with experience from Taxi, BBDO and Zulu Alpha Kilo, as well as Rogers Publications and content and communications firm Bookmark Content, where she did work for Rethink Breast Cancer, Fairmont Hotel & Resorts, Telus and Mercedes. She has served as creative director for Air Canada’s EnRoute, overseeing the brand’s magazine, digital content, film festival and video content.

Cusson’s hiring follows last month’s appointment of Lior Etziony as Bolt’s first executive producer. Launched in early 2018, the studio creates social videos, TV commercials and branded films.