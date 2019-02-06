Tim Hortons expands retail product lineup A bar inspired by the "double-double" will be sold alongside new instant and ready-to-grab beverages.

Tim Hortons’ customers will soon have new items to take home or grab on the go.

The coffee chain announced last week the introduction of several new retail products to be sold at grocery and convenience stores starting this month. They include a “Double Double Coffee Bar” and a selection of instant coffees, iced coffees and Iced Capp beverages.

The new products will be available in Canada at first, but the chain is considering expanding into other markets in the near future. Instant coffee will begin rolling out this month, with the ready-to-drink iced coffees and Iced Capps to follow in March. The Double Double Bar is expected to roll out in the fall.

“We know that it’s just as important to [our customers] to be able to enjoy our coffee beverages from the comfort of home or when they are on the go,” says Jane Almeida, lead of brand communications at Tim Hortons.

Details about which stores the products will be available at will be revealed closer to the launch.

Made with Tim Hortons coffee beans, the “Double Double Coffee Bar” is around the size of a chocolate bar and contains caffeine. It’s intended for coffee and non-coffee drinkers alike. The company says it has “a smooth and silky texture with an espresso bean finish, but contains no actual chocolate.” As the product is still in development, the final list of ingredients will only be revealed at a later date.

The chain’s instant coffee will come in medium, decaf and light roast varieties, whereas the iced coffees will come in “double double” and “regular” flavours. The Iced Capps will be sold in original, vanilla and mocha flavours.

The launch of the “Double Double Coffee Bar” – a nod to the common Canadian expression for ordering coffee with two creams and two sugars – follows the company’s introduction of a similarly themed “Double Double Timbit” onto its coffee-flavoured baked goods menu earlier this year. That experiment made it “clear to us Canadians were open to trying another edible treat that would satisfy their coffee fix,” Almeida says.

Until now, instant coffee was the only coffee category that Tim Hortons did not play in, and entering the category felt like a natural extension for the brand, she says.

Tim’s research showed customers were most interested in having a “brewed” instant coffee to go with its instant French Vanilla Cappuccino product. In the “near future,” it’s considering adding other instant specialty beverages to the mix.

Moreover, the research showed that the most important purchase drivers are functional, including “ease of drinking, ease of carrying and ability to reseal,” Almeida says. Based on these findings, it has repackaged its ready-to-grab beverages in a new hourglass plastic bottle to improve their functionality.

The company is currently working on promotional materials to be unveiled later this year.