Molson peels back the layers of its history A new TV commercial supports the brewer's new masterbrand visual identity for its core labels.

Molson Coors Canada wants beer drinkers to think of the 233-year-old legacy of its founder, John Molson, every time they hold one of its beers in their hands.

Last month, Canada’s oldest brewery unveiled a new masterbrand visual identity for several of its mass labels – including Molson Canadian, Molson Dry and Molson Export – which contained visual cues to elements of the brewer’s historical legacy. The company has now released the first spot supporting the new brand identity, with four additional 15-second vignettes to be rolled out this month.

Rethink led creative on “The Label,” which aims to “peel back” the layers of the John Molson story through a mix of live action and animation, with help from visual effects studio The Juggernaut. Most of the action takes place on a Molson bottle sporting the new visual identity as the label is, literally, peeled back. The goal, according to Joy Ghosh, senior director of marketing at Molson Coors Canada, was to convey the company’s “rich story” and commitment to carrying on the legacy of its founder.

“The Label” went live on Feb. 4 during a Toronto Maple Leafs broadcast and will continue appearing on TV and digital.

The campaign tagline, “History is in your Hands,” is a play on the company’s 233-year-old brewing history and is meant to remind beers drinkers that “their legacy is always in the making, much like ours,” Ghosh says.

The visual refresh and campaign land as Molson and other mass beer brands face category-wide declines in sales and increased competition from craft brewers, a fast-growing segment that only accounts for about 6% of the market.