Jurors announced for 2019 Young Lions competition Meet the industry experts who will decide the winning teams that will represent Canada in Cannes.

The annual Young Lions and Young Marketers competitions are now open for entries, and competition sponsor The Globe and Mail has revealed the jurors who will decide this year’s winners.

Open to agency staff or brand-side marketers under 30, this year’s Young Lions competition will take place from March 2 to 4, where teams will be given 24 or 48 hours to answer a brief (depending on the category), with their submissions judged by a panel of industry experts (see below). The juries are once again led by returning jury chairs Cathy Collier, CEO of OMD Canada (Young Lions Media), Mark Childs, CMO of Metrolinx (Young Marketers) and Mary Maddever, SVP and editorial director of strategy (Young Lions Print, Digital and Film).

The top three teams in each category will be announced at the CMDC Conference on April 24, with the Gold-winning teams earning the opportunity to represent Canada at the global Young Lions competition during Cannes Lions.

Entries are currently open, with registration ending on Feb. 22.

Young Marketers Jury

Mark Childs, CMO, Metrolinx (jury chair)

Aaron Nemoy, founder and president, Crowdiate

Steve Levy, COO, Ipsos Canada

Susan Irving, senior director of marketing, PepsiCo Canada

Kathleen Collins, SVP, integrated solutions, Cheil

Zach Kula, senior strategic planner, BBDO Worldwide

Sharon MacLeod, global vice president, Dove Men+Care, Unilever

Jill Schoolenberg, vice president and country manager, GoDaddy

David Bigioni, chief commercial officer, recreational cannabis, Canopy Growth

Young Lions Print Jury

Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (jury chair)

Alexis Bronstorph, ECD, Taxi

Caroline Barrette, president, creative director and associate, Archipel

Lance Martin, CCO and partner, Union Creative

Irfan Khan, creative director, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Carlos Moreno, global CCO, Cossette

Mark Biernacki, owner, Mackie Biernacki

Deborah Prenger, Ant Agency

Young Lions Film/Digital Jury

Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (jury chair)

Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug & Partners

Roehl Sanchez, CCO, BIMM

Nellie Kim, Partner, VP and ECD, Lg2

Lucia Mariani, CSO, Feast Interactive

Marie-Eve Best, creative director, Bleublancrouge

Leia Rogers, managing partner, creative director, Rethink

Steve Savic, ECD, Critical Mass

Young Lions Media Jury

Cathy Collier, CEO, OMD Canada (jury chair)

Brooke Leland, SVP, GM, Cossette Media

Helen Galanis, president, Initiative

Stuart Garvie, CEO, GroupM Canada

Sarah Thompson, CSO, Mindshare Canada

Shelley Smit, president, UM

Bobby Destounis, VP, group director, OMD

Robert Jenkyn, president, Media Experts

Caroline Moul, president, PHD

Kristie Painting, CEO, Wavemaker

Urania Agas, chief client officer, Mediacom

Alexandre Simard, media director, Heart & Sciences Montreal

Kristine Lyrette, president, Zenith