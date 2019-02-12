Jurors announced for 2019 Young Lions competition
Meet the industry experts who will decide the winning teams that will represent Canada in Cannes.
The annual Young Lions and Young Marketers competitions are now open for entries, and competition sponsor The Globe and Mail has revealed the jurors who will decide this year’s winners.
Open to agency staff or brand-side marketers under 30, this year’s Young Lions competition will take place from March 2 to 4, where teams will be given 24 or 48 hours to answer a brief (depending on the category), with their submissions judged by a panel of industry experts (see below). The juries are once again led by returning jury chairs Cathy Collier, CEO of OMD Canada (Young Lions Media), Mark Childs, CMO of Metrolinx (Young Marketers) and Mary Maddever, SVP and editorial director of strategy (Young Lions Print, Digital and Film).
The top three teams in each category will be announced at the CMDC Conference on April 24, with the Gold-winning teams earning the opportunity to represent Canada at the global Young Lions competition during Cannes Lions.
Entries are currently open, with registration ending on Feb. 22.
Young Marketers Jury
Mark Childs, CMO, Metrolinx (jury chair)
Aaron Nemoy, founder and president, Crowdiate
Steve Levy, COO, Ipsos Canada
Susan Irving, senior director of marketing, PepsiCo Canada
Kathleen Collins, SVP, integrated solutions, Cheil
Zach Kula, senior strategic planner, BBDO Worldwide
Sharon MacLeod, global vice president, Dove Men+Care, Unilever
Jill Schoolenberg, vice president and country manager, GoDaddy
David Bigioni, chief commercial officer, recreational cannabis, Canopy Growth
Young Lions Print Jury
Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (jury chair)
Alexis Bronstorph, ECD, Taxi
Caroline Barrette, president, creative director and associate, Archipel
Lance Martin, CCO and partner, Union Creative
Irfan Khan, creative director, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Carlos Moreno, global CCO, Cossette
Mark Biernacki, owner, Mackie Biernacki
Deborah Prenger, Ant Agency
Young Lions Film/Digital Jury
Mary Maddever, SVP, editorial director, Brunico Communications (jury chair)
Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug & Partners
Roehl Sanchez, CCO, BIMM
Nellie Kim, Partner, VP and ECD, Lg2
Lucia Mariani, CSO, Feast Interactive
Marie-Eve Best, creative director, Bleublancrouge
Leia Rogers, managing partner, creative director, Rethink
Steve Savic, ECD, Critical Mass
Young Lions Media Jury
Cathy Collier, CEO, OMD Canada (jury chair)
Brooke Leland, SVP, GM, Cossette Media
Helen Galanis, president, Initiative
Stuart Garvie, CEO, GroupM Canada
Sarah Thompson, CSO, Mindshare Canada
Shelley Smit, president, UM
Bobby Destounis, VP, group director, OMD
Robert Jenkyn, president, Media Experts
Caroline Moul, president, PHD
Kristie Painting, CEO, Wavemaker
Urania Agas, chief client officer, Mediacom
Alexandre Simard, media director, Heart & Sciences Montreal
Kristine Lyrette, president, Zenith