Corner Office Shifts: RBI, Knixwear and Bestseller A round-up of senior-level changes you may have missed.

Burger King exec steps in as CEO of RBI

Last month, Restaurant Brands International named longtime Burger King executive Jose Cil as its new CEO, replacing Daniel Schwartz, who steps in as executive chairman of the company. Schwartz had been CEO for the last five years.

Having been with Burger King for 18 years (serving as president of the chain since 2014), Cil will focus on accelerating the global growth of the Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes brands.

The leadership change, accompanied by the naming of Josh Kobza as RBI’s new chief operating officer, was announced during an earnings call late last month. Kobza will focus on building relationships with franchisees and building the technological capabilities on all three brands.

Knixwear names new CMO

Danielle Brown, who was named Toronto tech company Hubba’s first CMO back in 2017, has taken on new responsibilities as chief marketer at intimate apparel brand Knixwear.

With previous VP marketing experience from loyalty commerce platform Points, Brown is leading growth and development across brand, e-commerce, creative, analytics, acquisitions and retention at Knixwear.

Bestseller appoints head of marketing

Former president of Bentley Leathers Stephanie Bleau has taken on the role of head of customer experience, marketing and e-commerce for Canada and the U.S for Denmark-based clothing retailer Bestseller.

Before leading Bentley as president, she served as chief marketing and merchandising officer. Before that, she was VP marketing at Reitmans.