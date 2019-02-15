Up to the Minute: Trampoline names CCO Plus, Rouge Marketing expands to Europe and Elite Digital wins its first cannabis client.

Hires and promotions

Trampoline Branding from Halifax has found a chief creative officer after launching an unconventional RFP recruiting process last summer. Thomas Ørum steps into the role with a range of experience from Denmark. He was most recently ECD at Freedom Production Copenhagen. Before that, he held several roles, including head of PR and marketing at Shamballa Jewels, editor-in-chief of The Cope Quarterly magazine, and CEO and EDC at Greyworks Denmark.

Prospek has made three promotions and one hire. Ève-Line Leduc has been promoted to director of account services and brand, Benjamin Dumas-Boisvert to director of marketing and performance, and Stéphanie Boucher to chief strategist of brand content. In addition, Marie-Catherine Roberge joins the Montreal agency as social media specialist.

Lauren Robillard joins Éminence, a personal branding agency based in Montreal, as a project manager.

New business and other news

Toronto-based digital agency Elite Digital has picked up an AOR assignment with Cannabco, a private producer and researcher of medical cannabis, and its first cannabis client. Cannabco CEO Mark Pellicane cited the agency’s approach and “wide, multi-channel offering” as two of its strengths, while Elite CEO Robert Burko noted that its experience in the pharma space played a role in winning the assignment. The agency currently lists Merck and Eli Lilly among its clients on its website. Elite’s Cory Georgiadis, account manager, and Kellie Wright, creative director, will lead the Cannabco account.

Montreal-based TöK Communications will lead social media strategy and community relations for Komak, the mascot of the Canadian Olympic Committee, under a one year mandate.

Expanding its services into Europe, Montreal-based Rouge Marketing has opened offices in three French cities, namely Paris, Rennes and Bordeaux. To support the new operations, the agency has named Stéphane Boulengeot as president and partner of Rouge Marketing France. In addition, the European team consists of strategist Catherine Beaumier Lacroix , account manager Maxime Morin, and digital media planner Charlotte Dondelinger.

The Institute of Communication Agencies has joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, effective this month. Joining the non-profit, which promotes economic development and represents members’ concerns to government, will enable the ICA to gain more recognition from the federal government on key issues, to connect with other business leaders, to work on diversity and inclusion issues and to promote the Canadian “brand” abroad.

Media

Re/Max has selected UM Canada as it looks to implement a more technology-based approach to its media buying in response to homeowners’ increased use of mobile and digital channels (for Media in Canada subscribers only). Last week, the real estate company debuted its first campaign under the new agency relationship.

Jean-Sébastien Prénovost has been named programmatic lead at Quebecor. The newly created position involves managing strategy and marketing for the media company’s programmatic solutions and helping build relationships with trading desks, agencies and ad servers (for Media in Canada subscribers only).

ChizComm, a kids-focused marketing company based in Toronto, has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based Beacon Media, the largest buyer of kids’ TV media in North America. The deal is expected to help ChizComm to increase its TV planning and buying expertise (for Media in Canada subscribers only).