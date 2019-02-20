Forsman names new Montreal exec Karine Huard joins as general manager, with the goal of furthering the agency's equality-based philosophy.

Forsman & Bodenfors has a new executive in its Montreal office, naming Karine Huard as its general manager.

Huard joined what was then known as KBS Montreal in 2017 as VP of client service and platform strategy, working with clients such as Keurig, Camso, STL, Van Houtte and Marchés publics de Montréal. Prior to that, she was general manager of Mindshare Montreal.

In addition to leading day-to-day operations at the agency office, Huard is also tasked to bring to life Forsman’s philosophy of equality and a balanced workplace structure.

KBS Canada became Forsman & Bodenfors Canada last fall following a merger by holding company MDC Partners, with the expanded network taking on the Swedish agency’s branding and adopting its “non-hierarchical” leadership structure. Shortly after, it hired former DDB Toronto president Melanie Johnston as CEO for its Canadian operations, and has since picked up new assignments with Seneca College and the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

Pierre-Luc Paiement, who joined what was then KBS Montreal as general manager in 2016, left the agency last month to take on the role of executive director of corporate partnerships at professional soccer team Montreal Impact.