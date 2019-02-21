Jackman announces a string of promotions Two new SVPs are among the senior-level changes following a period of growth.

Pictured: Jackman Reinvents SVPs Sandra Duff and David Zietsma.

Jackman Reinvents has announced a string of senior-level promotions, as well as one hire, following a period of growth at the Toronto creative consultancy.

Jackman has promoted Sandra Duff and David Zietsma to senior vice presidents, a move that will see Duff take greater leadership over activation and operations and Zietsma over strategy and performance.

A former VP who joined the shop in 2014, Duff’s responsibilities now include agency operations, resource deployment, workflow, training and overall effectiveness. Meanwhile, Zietsma, who arrived at Jackman in 2015, has oversight of insights, analytics, brand and business strategy, as well as the shop’s financial performance, planning and overall efficiency.

In addition, Mike Kasprow steps into the role of CD and lead of Jackman’s communications practice. Having previously served as a creative director, he will oversee team building and help foster longer-term creative relationships, while working alongside Beverly Vaters, newly named CD and GM of studios. Also a former creative director at Jackman, in her new role she will further provide thought leadership, creative inspiration and idea generation.

Finally, Christina Gliha, who most recently served as group creative director at Juniper Park\TBWA while working freelance, joins Jackman as creative director. She brings with her a focus on fashion and beauty, for both brand and retail clients.

The hire and promotions come on the heels of significant growth at Jackman, and the agency is now moving beyond partnering on the strategic front to engage consumers, to also invest in the capabilities to help partners activate on that strategy.

Jackman says the approach can already be seen in recent work for clients that include Staples, American fabric retailer Joann, cannabis brand Hiku, American discount supermarket chain Save-A-Lot, and salsa and chips brand Neal Brothers, among others. Last week, the agency unveiled an interactive pop-up for St. Michael’s hospital in Toronto that explored the link between poverty and health.