Up the Minute: DentsuBos adds creatives in Montreal Plus, SickKids partners with The T1 Agency on experiential, and ASC PR announces several recent client wins.

Hires and promotions

DentsuBos’ Montreal office welcomes three new hires. Jane Torres has come on board as an art director, Patrice Daigneault as a copywriter, and Annie Alix-Paré as a digital supervisor within the account services team.

Frédérick Faubert joins Digital Dimension, an animation studio based in Montreal, as chief creative officer. In addition to leading the creative team, his mandate includes developing the shop’s intellectual property. He was previously president of Aloha Studio.

New business

SickKids Foundation has chosen to partner with The T1 Agency, an experience-driven marketing agency in Toronto. During an RFP process, T1 pitched the idea of a capture the flag fundraising tournament, to be held in a former industrial building in Toronto. The event follows in the steps of SickKids’ “VS” platform, helping the hospital raise funds for research and a new building.

Ressac has added 1ère Avenue, a Joseph Ribkoff retail brand, and the Producteurs de lait du Québec to its client roster. The Montreal digital agency will lead social strategy for both clients.

Toronto’s ASC Public Relations has announced a number of additions to its client roster. The PR firm has picked up mandates with Mejuri, a Toronto DTC jewellery company; Away, a DTC luggage brand; Tully Luxury Travel, a Canadian-based travel agency; and two events produced by Republic Live: the inaugural Big Sky Music Festival, a summer country music event, and “Canada Day Rocks with the Rolling Stones,” the band’s only Canadian stop during its last North American tour.

Media

Keurig Dr Pepper has picked IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative to lead its media planning and buying in the U.S. and Canada, according to a report of AdWeek. While Dr Pepper previously worked with Initiative, Keurig had worked with MediaVest since 2015 (for Media in Canada subscribers only).

TVA has announced layoffs at multiple publications. Staff cuts have been made at Canadian Living, Style at Home and Elle Canada, and the former two publications have been relocated to Montreal, as the company looks to “reconfigure its internal structure.” The cuts follow other recent layoffs at Vice, Verizon Media’s Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, Corus’ Global 640, and the Canadian Press (for Media in Canada subscribers only).

Waze has partnered with WPP to grow its ad platform. In a first such partnership with an agency, the Google-owned navigation app has given the holding company’s retail clients access to its platform (for Media in Canada subscribers only).