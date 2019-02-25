How Canada fared on the Warc Creative 100 FCB/Six's "Destination Pride" for PFLAG was the top-performing Canadian campaign on the global rankings.

Three campaigns represented Canada on this year’s Warc Creative 100 ranking of global creative work.

Warc uses a proprietary analysis of results from global and regional awards shows to determine the rankings of the top 100 creative campaigns in the world in the previous year, as well as the top 50 agencies, brands, advertisers and countries. Earlier this month, the new naming for the Warc Creative 100 (along with the Warc Effectiveness 100 and Warc Media 100) were revealed, following a rebranding of The Gunn Report.

FCB/Six’s “Destination Pride” for PFLAG was the highest-ranked Canadian campaign, coming in at number 19 on the rankings. “Break Bread, Smash Stigma” by Bensimon Byrne for Casey House tied for 81, while “Follow The Arches” by Cossette for McDonald’s Canada landed at 96.

Together, the three campaigns carried Canada to the 13th spot in the country rankings.

The ranking for “Destination Pride” landed FCB/Six the lone Canadian spot on the top 50 agency rankings, while PFLAG Canada got the 28th spot on the brands list and 29th spot on the advertisers list. Cossette’s work with McDonald’s (along with “The Flip” by We Are Unlimited in the U.S. and “The All Nighters” by TBWA\Thailand) helped the QSR get the 10th spot on the brands list and a tie for 13th on the advertisers list.

The full global rankings can be found on Warc’s website.