Subaru picks Zulu Alpha Kilo as AOR The auto brand's previous agency, Red Urban, did not participate in the review and will soon close its office.

Subaru Canada has selected Zulu Alpha Kilo as its new agency of record.

The assignment covers all aspects of brand strategy, creative, digital and production for the automaker. It is a national assignment, though Zulu will work closely with Agency Rinaldi, which handles dealer association work in Quebec. OMD continues to lead the automaker’s Canadian media planning and buying.

The win marks Zulu’s return to the automotive category. It had previously spent five years as the Canadian AOR for Audi, before declining to participate in an RFP for the business, with the account going to Taxi in 2017.

“There’s been a legacy of great work for Subaru over the years,” says Zak Mroueh, founder, CEO and CCO at Zulu Alpha Kilo. “We look forward to building upon that even further.”

The selection comes after an agency review that began in November. The assignment was previously handled by Red Urban Toronto, which it won in 2015, but declined to participate in the pitch. Steve Carli, president of Red Urban, said in an email to strategy that “given the agency’s proven track record of success on the brand, it would not have been prudent to participate in the pitch.”

Parent company Omnicom has since moved to close Red Urban, effective March 1.

Subaru made up the bulk of Red Urban’s recent work – such as a campaign in the fall for the new Forester model – though its creatives were brought in to work on the first campaign from Omnicom’s dedicated McDonald’s agency, We Are Unlimited, last year. In October, EVP and CD Christina Yu left the agency to join the creative leadership at Rethink.

Subaru sold 58,070 new vehicles in Canada last year, up 6.4% from 2017.