Corner Office Shifts: Sun Life, Canopy Growth A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Sun Life creates client experience division, promotes Eric Monteiro

Sun Life Financial Canada has realigned its operations, creating a new client experience division to be led by Eric Monteiro, SVP and chief client experience officer. Previously chief strategy and analytics officer at Aimia, Monteiro joined Sun Life in 2016 as chief analytics and engineering officer for individual insurance and wealth, and was most recently SVP of client solutions.

The new division is responsible for taking an integrated approach across Sun Life’s business units in Canada. Among the executives leading the group are Samantha O’Neill, promoted to the newly created role of VP and Canadian CMO; Simon Dennison, VP and chief analytics and engineering officer; as well as Véronique Dorval, VP of client engagement.

Canopy Growth names chief advocacy officer, as former head of retail joins National Access Cannabis

Canada’s largest cannabis company has looked internally for a chief advocacy officer to lead its CSR strategy and implement diversity and inclusion best practices, while supporting worldwide patient advocacy efforts.

Hilary Black, who previously served as director of patient education and advocacy within the cannabis co., will now help “further advance our mission to positively impact the well-being of neighbours, customers, and communities globally,” according to president and co-CEO Mark Zekulin.

Prior to Canopy Growth, Hilary founded the British Columbia Compassion Club Society, the first medical cannabis dispensary in Canada.

At the same time, Lori Bailey (previously Canopy Growth’s head of retail), has been named SVP of retail at National Access Cannabis, a network of medical cannabis clinics and pharmacies. She previously served as SVP of retail operations and chief customer experience officer at Sears Canada. In addition to Bailey, the firm has named Michael Cosic as chief financial officer.