Destination Canada tells global stories with a local focus

The story of Canada resonates best when seen through the eyes of travellers. Executive Director of Global Content, Cookie Boyle, ...
By Natalya Chernova
2 mins ago

The story of Canada resonates best when seen through the eyes of travellers. Executive Director of Global Content, Cookie Boyle, explains the content solution which used psychographics and heavy data that changed attitudes by zeroing in on the country-specific game plan to reach their international audience.

Cookie Boyle

Cookie Boyle

Executive Director, Global Content

Destination Canada

