DivaCup aims to start a period revolution The menstrual cup brand is hoping to drive trial by getting women to question traditional feminine hygiene products.

The trope in advertising for feminine hygiene products is emphasizing how it doesn’t encumber daily activities. “The Inner Revolution,” a new campaign from DivaCup, is promoting itself as an alternative, with messaging instead focusing on how it is an eco-friendly, money-saving option.

The campaign, which runs on television, digital, radio, as well as out-of-home in Canada and the U.S. states that DivaCup has “found a better way to period” and implores women to challenge “the period status quo.”

Kelly McGregor, VP of marketing and communications for Kitchener-based Diva International, tells strategy that the company’s consumer insights showed that its user base not only appreciates the convenience of DivaCup (which can be worn up to 12 hours before being washed and re-used) but also the fact that it’s environmentally friendly. She says that with this campaign, the company needed to get its target to “start questioning” traditional feminine hygiene products, which create thousands of tonnes of waste every year.

McGregor says the overall market DivaCup is going after is women, 13 to 30 years old, with a sweet spot of 25 years old. “These are people who more social responsibility-focused, and concerned about the environment.”

While the traditional tampon still dominates the market, the global menstrual cup market for 2018-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of around 3.5%, according to Market Research Future (MRFR) reports.

DivaCup sells the product primarily in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Australia, and the company is hoping to draw market share from the big players. McGregor says that when DivaCup was launched 15 years ago, consumers used to traditional feminine hygiene products were questioning the legitimacy of the product, asking whether it was even real. Back then, a major boost came from Times Square billboard ads, which drove demand to help get the product into retail.

That success drove the decision to do something in OOH again. Approximately a dozen boards are being run in Manhattan, while a static billboard campaign is coming to Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, though the goal this time, McGregor says, the hope is to bring people from awareness to actually getting consumers to try the product out. A teaser video was also unveiled last month, with a full video coming next week.

The campaign comes after a major rebranding project, which McGregor says was in response to recent consumer feedback that said its packaging looked dated. With the rebrand, there is a more updated logo, a simpler, streamlined colour scheme that is being “brought more in line with 2019.”

Creative for the campaign was handled by the Vancouver office of Taxi, which was named the brand’s global AOR last year.