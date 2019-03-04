Eighty-Eight names new general manager Wendy Bairos joins the tech-focused agency as its former MD Erin Bury moves into an advisory role.

Wendy Bairos has been hired at Toronto’s Eighty-Eight as its new general manager.

Bairos spent the last two years at retail startup Hubba as its director of media relations and communications, and also brings senior communications experience from Pilot PMR and Google. At Eighty-Eight, she has been tasked with leading the boutique agency’s 13-person team, as well as growing its business and footprint across Canada.

Eighty-Eight (previously known as 88 Creative) is focused on serving tech and startup clients, providing design, branding, digital, content marketing and PR services. Current Eighty-Eight clients include Rover.com, Girls Who Code, Telus and Infiniti. The shop has also previously worked with Lyft, Sony and PayPal.

Bairos’ appointment comes as Erin Bury, who has been managing director at Eighty-Eight since 2013 and led its shift to the tech and startup space, steps away from day-to-day operations at the agency. While still serving in an advisor role, Bury told strategy that she is moving her focus to speaking engagements and her role as an investor and advisor to Canadian startups.