Corner Office Shifts: Canon Canada, Lift & Co. A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Canon Canada appoints new CEO

Nobuhiko Kitajima is stepping in to lead operations of the Brampton, Ontario-based Canadian subsidiary of digital imaging company Canon. He succeeds Taizaburo Egawa, who will be leaving Canon Canada to return to Japan.

He has worked with the company since 1981 across several regions, including Japan, Europe and the United States. In 2016, he was promoted to VP and GM of marketing, business of the imaging solutions group at Canon USA, before being named EVP and GM in Canada in 2018.

Lift & Co adds chief revenue officer

Lift & Co, which describes itself as a technology company for the cannabis space, has named Jon Kamin to the role chief revenue officer. The company helps consumers explore cannabis and through product reviews, events and data.

Kamin has been given a mandate that includes oversight of Lift & Co’s four platform revenue streams of consumer, marketing, trade Marketing, data insights and event marketing. He has been asked to help scale revenue, integrate the platform and positioning the company competitively locally and abroad. CEO Matei Olaru said in a statement that it’s “imperative” for the company to recruit talent from related fields to help “modernize this industry towards CPG.”

He noted that the appointment adds “a unique set of skills that include sales, marketing, partnerships and data-centric product development to our team.” Until August 2018, Kamin was CEO of viadata.io. He was previously general manager at Autotrader.ca and held various positions at Torstar.