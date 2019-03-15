TuGo enlists Engine Digital for strategic assignment The digital consultancy will help the travel insurance company revamp the way it engages with customers.

Digital consultancy Engine Digital has been tapped by travel insurance company TuGo to help develop a new customer engagement model.

Founded in 1964, TuGo provides insurance to Canadians traveling abroad, and was recently named among Canada’s best managed companies for the seventh consecutive year. It is looking to expand from simple transactional engagements with clients to a model where it and distribution partners can provide “additional value to the consumer’s overall travel experience,” according to a release.

Dean Elissat, VP of growth at Engine Digital, describes TuGo as existing within “an interesting space” between insurance, financial services, travel and tourism, all areas where there has been high demand for reaching and engaging consumers.

Engine has experience working in travel and tourism with brands like Rocky Mountaineer, and in financial services with clients like Mastercard, Western Union and Coast Capital Savings. Patrick Robinson, CEO of TuGo, said in a release that Engine’s work in financial services helped it stand out from other consultancies and agencies it had been considering for the assignment.

Throughout 2018, Engine made a number of senior hires as part of an evolution from operating as a digital agency to becoming more of a consultancy focused on digital, technology and design as it takes on more high-level business challenges for clients. Last week, it also announced more new hires across several disciplines.