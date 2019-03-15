Up to the Minute: LP/AD gets a new partner Plus, Chimera becomes PR AOR for K-Swiss and Prospectus expands creative with Neptune Blue acquisition.

Hires and promotions

After four years with the shop, Sasha Zaprudska has become a partner at Toronto boutique agency LP/AD. She has worked as a planner on all the agency’s accounts, including MLSE, Maserati, Global Affairs Canada, Tabasco, Mars Innovation and Amdocs. President Alex Shifrin says Zaprudska “exemplifies the demographic most of our clients are hoping to connect with.” Moreover, he says, having an additional partner at the table will help support overall business development with the agency.

Agency Canidé, recently named a certified B-Corp, has hired three people and promoted one more. Audrée Morin Berthiaume joins as an account manager for several clients, including Sports Experts, having previously worked as a digital specialist. Barbara Lopes was hired as a producer and will work on new agency client La Parisienne along with Geneviève Bergeron, who arrives as a graphic designer. And Laurence Moreau, who began as a trainee at Canidé, becomes a coordinator. Canidé was recently picked to develop a new social media content strategy for the Quebec-based La Parisienne, and will work alongside Jungle on media.

New business and other news

In addition to hiring Madison Schill, founder of beauty website Su La Po, as a digital strategist, lifestyle-focused PR firm Chimera Collective has been named AOR for K-Swiss Canada. The assignment follows Chimera’s work on the sneaker brand’s return to Canadian market in 2018.

Ottawa-based public affairs consultancy Prospectus has acquired full-service creative agency Neptune Blue. The deal will help Prospectus offer its clients “comprehensive public affairs campaigns that are fully integrated with their government relations strategy and objectives,” according to a press release.

Sid Lee’s Elana Gorbatyuk has been listed as a finalist for AdAge’s Chief Strategy Officer of the Year award. The distinction recognizes stand-out creators and innovators. The winner will be announced at the Creativity Awards Gala in New York on April 15.

Zulu Alpha Kilo and Bond Brand Loyalty were recognized as two of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2019. Creative group Klick was also listed as a Platinum Club member, having maintained its “best managed” status for more than seven years. Winners are Canadian-owned and -managed companies with revenues over $15 million that have demonstrated strategy, capability and a commitment to achieving sustainable growth.

Media

Fil Lourenco has been promoted to VP digital at Havas Media, where he will focus on leading digital solutions for clients and the agency internally. He was previously director of digital marketing at the agency (full story for Media in Canada subscribers).

Initiative has tapped Ryan Van Dongen to serve as VP of client advice and management. His appointment to the newly created position follows growth with clients including Destination Canada and LG over the last two years. It will also help the media agency address increasingly complex client needs. Van Dongen previously managed media planning and strategy at Scotiabank (full story for Media in Canada subscribers).

Mindshare has launched a new specialty division to support stateside clients entering the Canadian market. The division, named +49 Media, will operate out of Los Angeles (full story for Media in Canada subscribers).