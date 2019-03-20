Tim Hortons launches loyalty program The Tims Rewards program is offering free food and beverages (instead of points) in exchange for customer loyalty.

Tim Hortons is looking to further endear itself to the 15% of Canadians who visit one of its locations daily with the launch of its first loyalty program.

After registering for Tims Rewards online, customers can access the program through a traditional plastic card, adding Tims Rewards to their digital wallet or through an updated version of the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Instead of a points system, users are rewarded with a free coffee, tea or baked good (excluding bagels and Timbits) after every seventh visit. The number seven is significant to the QSR, as it was the one its namesake wore during his time playing in the NHL. For a limited time, Tim Hortons is also aiming to drive adoption of the loyalty program by offering users a free gift after their first order over $1.50.

The company says new features will be added to the program in the coming months, including personalized offers for mobile users and further discounts on purchases.

The launch makes good on a promise the QSR first made in 2014, when it announced that a loyalty program was among the initiatives in its five-year plan. Other things mentioned in that plan were the addition of healthier menu items, rapid international expansion, differentiated coffee and baked good products and the option for mobile order-and-pay. Tim Hortons launched mobile ordering and payment through its mobile app in 2017, and it has continued to expand its presence into markets including the U.S., U.K., Philippines, Mexico and – most recently – China. In the fall, the QSR launched a new global advertising platform to go with its international expansion.