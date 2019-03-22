Up to the Minute: DDB unveils new visual identity Plus, Mailchimp ends partnership with Shopify over data and privacy concerns, and Montreal's Adviso expands.

Hires and promotions

Adviso has announced a string of hires and promotions. The Montreal agency welcomes Fabio Vanden Broeck as a marketing analytics developer, Sixtine Malfait as a project coordinator, Johan Bravo as a user experience analyst and Émilie Dubuc as a project manager. In addition, Vinicius Araujo is promoted to project manager, Jean-Christophe Mauss to digital media strategist, Marion Dewaele to project manager and Maxime Louison to digital media specialist.

Brandie Bignell has joined Edmonton creative agency Zag Creative as an account manager. She arrives with 12 years experience in the advertising space, having previously served as a media sales consultant at Postmedia.

New business and other news

DDB has introduced a new visual identity (pictured, left), one the agency says celebrates its heritage and legacy through a modernized look and feel. The mark – two D-letter shapes sitting atop of one another, forming a B – includes the agency’s full name, Doyle Dane Bernbach, to commemorate its founders. It was designed internally by the DDB North America design team, and is intended to serve as a template that can be adapted to reflect the identity of each of its offices.

Email marketing platform Mailchimp has ended its partnership with ecommerce company Shopify. In a blog post, Mailchimp said updates to Shopify’s terms “would negatively impact [its] business and put [its] users at risk,” pointing to the fact that it would be required to provide customer data acquired outside of Shopify, as well as giving Shopify control over the providers its partners work with. Mailchimp has requested integration be removed from Shopify’s marketplace, and end support for existing users on May 12, when the new terms take effect.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, The Knot Group has added new clients to its roster. In recent months, the Toronto PR firm has landed “guilt-free” ice cream brand CoolWay and airport hospitality company Plaza Premium Group. In addition, it has won Giro d’Italia, a Toronto Italian restaurant festival held in the spring.

American luxury jewellery brand David Yurman has named Jane Gill PR as its partner agency to manage its public relations and communications in Canada.

Montreal-based Energi PR will handle public relations as AOR for Altius Healthcare’s Purgenesis line of skin care products, starting with promoting its launch. Altius Healthcare, based in Ontario, is part of the Devonian Health Group of pharmaceutical companies.

Toronto PR shop 1Milk2Sugars has picked up a Canadian assignment with RetailMeNot.ca, a retail discounts and coupons website based in the U.S. The agency was selected from among three other firms and will lead on English and French PR activities in Canada.

Media

Following the consolidation of Nestlé Canada’s media business, GroupM will now manage both traditional and digital media buying for the CPG company. Nestle previously handled the businesses separately, with Group M leading traditional media for the last two years (full story for Media in Canada subscribers).

Rogers Media’s Maclean’s, Chatelaine, Today’s Parent and other titles now belong to St. Joseph Communications, the Toronto-based publisher of Toronto Life and Fashion. The acquisition sees Rogers official exit the publication business. MiC spoke to Tony Gagliano,CEO of St. Joseph Communications about what comes next for the storied publications (full stories for Media in Canada subscribers).