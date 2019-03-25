Endy to open a shipping container showroom The mattress retailer is the latest to open shop at Stackt, a temporary Toronto market built from modular shipping containers.

Less than a year ago, Endy customers looking to purchase one of its beds-in-a-box could only do so online. But the Canadian mattress company has moved further into the physical arena since it was acquired by Sleep Country, and last week, it became the latest brand to announce a retail partnership with Toronto’s Stackt Marketplace, set to open this spring.

Dubbed The Endy Lodge, the “Canadiana-inspired” retail space will be open from early April to November and will serve as the brand’s official showroom in the city. According to Endy, the location will aim to highlight its “deep Canadian roots” – perhaps its biggest differentiator with U.S. rivals Casper and Leesa, who were first to enter the online mattress category – while giving customers a chance to test its assortment first hand.

Stackt is the cultural organization behind the Stackt Marketplace, a 2.6-acre plot of modular shipping containers on previously unused lands in Toronto that will serve a market for roughly 30 different businesses, such as restaurants, event venues and retail stores. Fifteen percent of the market will be reserved for cultural programming and community projects, with possibilities of a greenhouse, vertical garden, event spaces and fitness facilities.

Molson Coors’ Belgian Moon has announced it will be opening a moveable market brewery consisting of three shipping containers, from which it will brew small batch seasonal beers to visitors. Belgian Moon commercial director previously told strategy that Stackt’s community and cultural alignment makes it an effective way of deepening consumers’ attachment to the brand.

To date, Stackt has announced 13 of the market’s vendors, including bubble tea and coffee shop Bean and Pearl, semi-permanent tattoo startup Inkbox, Flow water and BMO.

Endy’s announcement follows last month’s partnership with home furnishings retailer Urban Barn. That deal will see the company open showrooms in 37 Urban Barn stores across the country, enabling customers to physically interact with the brand prior to purchase.

Competitor Casper made a similar move in January with the opening of its “sleep shops” in Canada, adding to its existing presence in retailers like Hudson’s Bay and Indigo and future plans for a Canadian headquarters.