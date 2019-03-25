FIGR names director of marketing Zack Grossman will lead marketing at the cannabis brand, following the hiring of Harvey Carroll as president late last year.

Zack Grossman is the latest brand marketer to enter the fast-growing cannabis space, having been named director of marketing at Toronto-based FIGR.

On Feb. 25, Grossman stepped in to lead marketing activities at the cannabis brand, including plans supporting the launch of new FIGR-branded products. Currently only available in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, FIGR touts itself as a “hand-crafted” brand aimed at more discerning consumers, and is subsidiary of Pyxus International, which also owns brands in the tobacco, hemp and electronic smoking spaces.

He has spent the last 10 years in CPG, helping grow the Motrin, Splenda, Polysporin, Nicorette and Nicoderm brands at Johnson & Johnson. Through those experiences in the pharmaceutical space, he has demonstrated an ability to grow brand equity “within the strict parameters of regulated environments,” according to a company press release.

His hiring follows the naming of Harvey Carroll as president in December last year. Carroll had most recently served as Canadian CEO of IPG Mediabrands and, before that, as president of Grip Limited. Before landing agency side, he worked in beverage alcohol and food, helping launch a Labatt-funded beer startup called Oland Specialty Beer Company.

In a statement, Carroll described Grossman as having the ability to “build high performing marketing programs, whether that’s through portfolio prioritization, product innovation, digital strategy or more.” As an ecommerce strategist, Grossman helped Johnson & Johnson launch into the e-commerce space with partners like Amazon and Walmart Canada.