Meet the 2019 Strategy Awards jury panel The co-chairs and jury are announced alongside three new categories for the awards recognizing the best in strategic planning.

The industry experts who will soon decide the contenders for the 2019 Strategy Awards have been announced.

Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada, the Strategy Awards recognize insights and ideas that contribute to building a brand’s success.

This year, the awards have added three new categories: Cannabis Strategy, recognizing plans that helped cannabis brands stand out in a new category; Multicultural Strategy, recognizing work that uniquely and effectively positioned and connected a brand with ethnic consumers; and ROI Strategy, recognizing strategies that drove effectiveness.

This year’s co-chairs – Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer at FCB Canada, and Sassan Jahan, VP of marketing at PepsiCo – are joined by 24 brand- and agency-side execs who will evaluate this year’s entries as part of the online and live juries. The full list of jurors can be found below.

The awards will be given out on Sept. 24, following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit. The deadline for entries is on April 19, and more information can be found on the Strategy Awards website.

Co-chairs

Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer, FCB Canada

Sassan Jahan, VP of marketing, PepsiCo

Jury

Gavin Barrett, CCO and founding partner, Barrett & Welsh

David Bigioni, chief commercial officer, recreational cannabis, Canopy Growth

Andrea Danovitch, AVP, marketing and brand, Interac

Julie Gelinas, director of marketing, Les Producteurs de lait du Québec

Jenny Glover, ECD, Juniper Park/TBWA

Matt Kohler, VP of marketing, Clorox

Jon Mamela, EVP and CMO, Tourism Toronto

Sean McDonald, managing partner, strategy, Rethink

Alex Panousis, president, Havas Media

Jackie Poriadjian-Asch, CMO and CRO, Ecobee

Simon Sikorski, CEO, McCann Canada

Sophie-Annick Vallée, VP of strategy, Lg2

Shari Walczak, co-founder, The Garden

Online Jury

Lisa Hart, brand strategy lead, Shopify

Michelle Lee, director of strategic planning, Ogilvy

Michel-Alex Lessard, VP of strategy, Cossette Montréal

Stéphane Mailhiot, VP of strategy, Havas Montreal

Christian Mathieu, partner, Open

Shannon McEvoy-Halston, VP of strategy, Critical Mass

Erin McWhinnie, group director of strategy, OMD

Neil Mohan, creative agency partner, Facebook Toronto

Karen Nishi, VP of strategic planning, Wasserman

Heather Segal, group strategy director, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Sarah Stringer, co-founder and CSO, Juliet