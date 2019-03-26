Meet the 2019 Strategy Awards jury panel
The co-chairs and jury are announced alongside three new categories for the awards recognizing the best in strategic planning.
The industry experts who will soon decide the contenders for the 2019 Strategy Awards have been announced.
Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada, the Strategy Awards recognize insights and ideas that contribute to building a brand’s success.
This year, the awards have added three new categories: Cannabis Strategy, recognizing plans that helped cannabis brands stand out in a new category; Multicultural Strategy, recognizing work that uniquely and effectively positioned and connected a brand with ethnic consumers; and ROI Strategy, recognizing strategies that drove effectiveness.
This year’s co-chairs – Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer at FCB Canada, and Sassan Jahan, VP of marketing at PepsiCo – are joined by 24 brand- and agency-side execs who will evaluate this year’s entries as part of the online and live juries. The full list of jurors can be found below.
The awards will be given out on Sept. 24, following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit. The deadline for entries is on April 19, and more information can be found on the Strategy Awards website.
Co-chairs
Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer, FCB Canada
Sassan Jahan, VP of marketing, PepsiCo
Jury
Gavin Barrett, CCO and founding partner, Barrett & Welsh
David Bigioni, chief commercial officer, recreational cannabis, Canopy Growth
Andrea Danovitch, AVP, marketing and brand, Interac
Julie Gelinas, director of marketing, Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
Jenny Glover, ECD, Juniper Park/TBWA
Matt Kohler, VP of marketing, Clorox
Jon Mamela, EVP and CMO, Tourism Toronto
Sean McDonald, managing partner, strategy, Rethink
Alex Panousis, president, Havas Media
Jackie Poriadjian-Asch, CMO and CRO, Ecobee
Simon Sikorski, CEO, McCann Canada
Sophie-Annick Vallée, VP of strategy, Lg2
Shari Walczak, co-founder, The Garden
Online Jury
Lisa Hart, brand strategy lead, Shopify
Michelle Lee, director of strategic planning, Ogilvy
Michel-Alex Lessard, VP of strategy, Cossette Montréal
Stéphane Mailhiot, VP of strategy, Havas Montreal
Christian Mathieu, partner, Open
Shannon McEvoy-Halston, VP of strategy, Critical Mass
Erin McWhinnie, group director of strategy, OMD
Neil Mohan, creative agency partner, Facebook Toronto
Karen Nishi, VP of strategic planning, Wasserman
Heather Segal, group strategy director, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Sarah Stringer, co-founder and CSO, Juliet