MRM/McCann Canada names new president Jenn Steinmann joins from Cundari, which has announced its own changes to its leadership team.

MRM/McCann Canada, McCann Worldgroup’s customer relationship and direct marketing agency, has hired Jenn Steinmann as its new president, while her previous agency, Cundari, has announced its own changes to its leadership team.

At MRM/McCann, Steinmann will be responsible for overseeing all of the agency’s operations within the Canadian market, filling a position previously held by George Panopoulos, who recently departed for a role at business consultancy Slalom.

Steinmann reports to both Kate MacNevin, MRM/McCann’s global CEO, as well as Simon Sikorski, CEO of McCann Worldgroup Canada. The reporting structure is part of a recent organizational restructuring at McCann Canada, where leaders of individual McCann agencies report into both the global leadership for their agency, as well as Sikorski – as part of an effort to create an integrated offering within the market, while still pulling resources and knowledge from their global networks. The new structure (as well as Sikorski’s hiring) also came with the departure of previous CEO David Leonard, as well as CCO Darren Clarke and chief strategy officer Mary Chambers.

MacNevin says the agency is committed to growing its business in the Canadian market, and Steinmann has been tasked with leading those efforts, with Sikorski adding that her experience in doing so, both within individual offices and across agency networks, was a fit with McCann’s new model.

Last month, McCann also reorganized its health agency, combining the previously separate healthcare communications and pharmacy marketing practices into a single integrated offering under the McCann Health Canada brand.

Steinmann is coming off of ten years at Cundari, which she joined as VP and director of client services in 2009 and was named president in 2015.

At Cundari, Malcolm McLean – who has been EVP of strategy since 2014 – has been named president of the agency, heading up operations in both Toronto and Montreal while continuing to lead the agency’s strategic offering. As part of the move, the agency will be deepening its investment in a more strategic approach to building client relationships, their success and agency growth.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to turn my attention to the agency as a whole and change the way we work,” McLean said in a release. “We can build on the success of our integrated strategy group and create a more fluid, agile and customer-centric culture that’s fueled by the mind-power, and not manpower, of all our people.”

In addition, Luke Moore – who was hired as EVP and managing director of media at Cundari in 2014 – has been promoted to EVP and general manager of operations and media, adding additional responsibilities for agency growth to his remit.