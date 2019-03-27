Braque names new creative director The Montreal agency appoints Phil Jones to head up the department.

Agency Braque has announced new creative leadership.

The Montreal shop has promoted Phil Jones, formerly an artistic director, to creative director of the agency.

Jones arrived at Braque in 2017 having served in various creative roles at Cossette, Bleublancrouge and Cri. His portfolio also includes freelance work for several Montreal agencies, including Bob, DDB and Les Évadés.

Explaining his reasons for picking Jones, Braque CEO Jean-Marc Demers said he stood out as a leader and has an “entrepreneurial personality” that aligns with the shop’s personality and approach, noting that the team is “eager to leverage his creativity in all facets of our agency’s life, not just in creative.”

In December, the agency named Oliver Vormus as a director of digital strategy to oversee digital media, analytics, data, social media and content marketing, while Jessica d’Anjou was brought on as a project manager. New clients for Braque in recent months have included IT firm FX Innovation, seafood brand Odessa Poissonnier and motor oil brand Total Canada.