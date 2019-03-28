Aldo makes new assignment as it continues to build omni-channel capabilities The footwear retailer picks Jane Gill PR to promote its collections.

Aldo has selected Toronto’s Jane Gill PR to be its agency partner in Canada.

The PR shop will lead strategic development, consultation, event planning, media relations, analytics and reporting for the retail banner, starting with the promotion of new collections in the coming months.

Aldo has in the past worked with Toronto-based EGPR on PR. According to an Aldo spokesperson, that relationship ended when EGPR’s founder decided to close the agency, resulting in a call for proposals involving four agencies in December.

MacIntyre Communications remains the PR agency of record for Aldo Group’s Call It Spring banner in Canada.

Last August, Aldo unveiled a new North American-wide brand platform, led out of New York by agency Wednesday, with the aim of striking a more emotional tone with customers.

The selection comes as Aldo continues to focus on beefing up its omni-channel capabilities, having recently begun leveraging AI-based technology to help manage online orders, which it fulfills from its network of stores across 100 countries. The Aldo Group has also made sustainability a focus in recent years. In September, it became the first fashion and footwear retailer to be certified carbon neutral by South Pole, a climate action group, by offsetting 100% of the carbon emissions from its stores, offices and distribution centres.

The new wins add to Jane Gill PR’s growing client roster, having recently picked up an assignment to lead public relations and communications for luxury jewellery brand David Yurman. Other clients include Simons, EQ3, Hunter, Burton and Coach.