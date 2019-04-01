Keynote: How to drive sales without relying on price Disruption is rampant in the shopper space, yet the most pressing challenge is an age-old dilemma: how to drive volume ...

Disruption is rampant in the shopper space, yet the most pressing challenge is an age-old dilemma: how to drive volume and share, without getting trapped in a downward price spiral.

Using Consumer Track intel from IMI’s March 2019 Global and Canadian Consumer insights findings, and research into 1,000+ major brand case studies, IMI’s Managing Partner, Global, Don Mayo will share what brands are doing right, to arm marketers with a more sustainable and effective shopper strategy that builds brand equity along with sales.