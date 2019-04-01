The first call for Agency of the Year begins Agencies are invited to put their name in the hat before the competition's submission period opens in June.

The call for entries for strategy‘s Agency of the Year competition is open, including those for the new Small Agency of the Year category.

Any agencies interested in competing this year can submit their “intent to enter” – a list of campaigns they plan to enter into the competition – before May 24. Once those campaigns have been vetted and approved by the editorial team, the full case study submission period will open in June.

To state their intent to enter, agencies should include the (1) name of the client, (2) the name of the campaign, and the (3) dates when it was in market for the five (for Agency of the Year) and/or three (Media, Digital, PR, Design or Small Agency of the Year) cases they plan to submit in June. This information can be sent to Justin Dallaire at jdallaire@brunico.com.

The work must have appeared (or will appear) in the 12-month period from June 2018 to June 2019. All of the campaigns have to be for different brands, cannot include self-promotional work and must be Canadian (if it’s a global campaign created here, it must have appeared in this market).

There is a strict no double-dipping policy: agencies must submit unique campaigns for each competition. For example, an agency can’t enter the same work for a specific CPG brand in Agency of the Year and Design AOY, even if it just includes design-driven creative (like a poster or website) that was a part of the overall campaign also entered into AOY.

The entry fee is $750, payable when the cases are uploaded (this is a cost per agency for each award category, not per case. So if an agency is entering both AOY and DAOY, the total cost will be $1,500).

Following the submission period, the cases in each category will be judged by senior Canadian agency executives and marketers to determine a shortlist of agencies, which will be announced later in the summer. The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each competition will be revealed at the Agency of the Year gala this fall, as well as in strategy‘s end of year print issue.

To read about last year’s winners and for more extensive entry details, visit the Agency of the Year website.