Zulu Alpha Kilo hires across departments A new leader for the Zulubot content division and a CD are among the recent additions at the agency.

Zulu Alpha Kilo has brought on a mix of local and international talent to grow across its content, creative, strategy and client services departments.

Leading the new hires is executive producer Tom Evans, who has been tapped to lead the agency’s Zulubot content division. Evans comes from the U.K., where he worked as a producer at a number of content studios, including Happy Finish, Trojan VR and Alchemy VR.

Last year, Zulu Alpha Kilo hired Cary Smith as director of content for Zulubot, though he has since left to join PR and social agency North 6th.

In the creative department, Martin Szomolanyi has joined Zulu’s roster of creative directors. Szomolanyi – who has worked with brands including DAZN, Molson, MLSE, Charmin and Rogers during stints at Sid Lee, Juniper Park\TBWA and Nurun – will be focused on digital work at Zulu.

Also joining the creative team is ACD Jason Lee, most recently an art director at Leo Burnett. Lee will be teamed with fellow ACD Dan Cummings, who was hired last summer.

In the strategy department, Zulu has also added strategist Charlotte Barber (who brings experience from U.K. agencies including People-Made and Butterfly) and digital strategist Stephanie Gyles (who has had roles at Sid Lee, Citizen Relations and Manifest Communications). Also joining the digital team is analytics director Kasturi Kundu, who brings client-side analytics experience from Endy, Sonnet and American Express.

In client services, new business director Whitney Milne is bringing experience from New York-based companies including Attention Global, Vice Media, Laird + Partners and Vitro. The agency has also hired account supervisors Nina Bhayana (who comes from AMV BBDO in London) and Shaunagh Farrelly (who most recently worked on the Belairdirect account at Sid Lee, following stints at several agencies in Ireland).

The additions are in response to ongoing growth at Zulu Alpha Kilo, which director of talent and culture Jamie Murphy points out comes as much of the industry is scaling back headcounts. To continue that growth, the agency has also hired Chino Nnadi, the agency’s first recruiter, who was most recently at recruiting firm AIP Connect.

The latest additions come following several senior promotions at the agency last month and picking up AOR duties for Subaru Canada.