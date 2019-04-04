McCann hires new ECD in Montreal Sacha Ouimet takes over creative leadership for the office.

McCann Canada has new creative leadership in Montreal, hiring Sacha Ouimet as executive creative director.

In his new position, Ouimet is tasked with shaping the agency’s creative culture, deepening its offerings and overseeing creative output for clients served by the Montreal office, which include L’Oréal Paris, Nespresso, General Motors, Maybelline New York, Export Development Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces. Ouimet takes over a role at McCann that was previously held by Pascal de Decker, who left the agency last month after first joining in 2017.

Ouimet was most recently ECD at Forsman & Bodenfors’ Montreal office, which he joined in 2014 when it was still known as KBS. Prior to that, he spent more than seven years in the creative department at Cossette.

McCann started 2019 by naming a new CEO for its Canadian operations, while also letting go of its previous CEO, CCO and chief strategy officer amid a restructuring. Since then, creative at the agency has been led by ECDs in its regional offices, with Ouimet joining ECDs Josh Stein in Toronto and Trent Burton in Vancouver and Calgary. Last month, McCann Canada also named a new president for direct marketing agency MRM/McCann.