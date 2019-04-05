SAQ boosts customer experience with a personalized approach

By Natalya Chernova
How does one elevate the customer experience? By always keeping the customer at the centre of your strategies. Take a deeper look into the decision processes of SAQ: from intuition to insights.

Ariane de Warren, Brand & Marketing Manager at the SAQ will showcase how data influenced their marketing and in-store approach.

Ariane De Warren

Brand & Marketing Manager

SAQ

