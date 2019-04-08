No Fixed Address names new PR leads Katie Muir and Jessica Goldberg will help lead communications strategies for clients like Disney and RBC Ventures.

No Fixed Address (NFA) has hired Katie Muir and Jessica Goldberg to be the new leaders for its public relations discipline.

Muir has been hired as PR lead at NFA, with Goldberg taking on the role of business lead, PR. Muir will oversee the division as a whole, and both will act as senior client leads at the agency, leading communications strategy for brands including Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Disney, Aviva, RBC Ventures and cannabis brand Hexo. In addition, they have been tasked with growing No Fixed Address’ PR team, which currently has seven staff in total.

The pair take over leadership of NFA’s public relations discipline from Sarah Crabbe. Crabbe, who was hired in September to lead the then-new PR discipline at NFA, left the agency in February to take on the role of president at strategic communications agency Agnostic.

Muir and Goldberg are coming off lengthy stints at Citizen Relations, where Muir was a VP and Goldberg a senior director. Both of them cited the collaborative, integrated approach at No Fixed Address as reasons for making the move.

No Fixed Address has been making additions over the last year to broaden its service offering and become a full-service agency, launching health and media practices in addition to PR. As NFA gets a fuller view of its clients’ business, it also hired Dino Demopoulos as its first chief strategy officer last month as part of efforts to take on more “upstream” and consultative assignments with clients.