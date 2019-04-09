Church + State lands three new clients The agency is leading work for two Co-operators brands and packaged meats company Lou's Barbeque.

Creative agency Church + State has announced assignments with three new clients, including work for two brands owned by the The Co-operators Group.

The Toronto-based content and advertising agency is working on the Sovereign General Insurance Company and Duuo accounts, both belonging to the Guelph-based Canadian insurance co-operative.

Church + State is leading a brand refresh for Sovereign Insurance, which is a commercial insurance provider for the manufacturing, construction, energy and wholesale industries. It is also developing internal content for the client to help “strengthen the employee experience,” according to a press release.

The agency is also working on a rebrand for Duuo, a new digital, on-demand insurance company, with a mandate that includes developing an identity and strategic positioning. The Co-operators launched Duuo as an on-demand, pay-per-use insurance provider specifically for homesharing hosts and short-term renters in September of last year.

In addition to the insurance wins, Church + State has taken on a new food client. It is currently working on a creative campaign for Lou’s Barbeque Co., a Canadian packaged meats and entrees company. The work is part of efforts to help reposition the brand from “Lou’s Barbeque” to “Lou’s Kitchen,” a move intended to reflect its expanding food selection.

Work on all three accounts is expected to continue into the spring.

Church + State was previously known as The Tite Group. In February 2018, founder and CEO Ron Tite rebranded the agency following the addition of new equity partners and in response to what he described as growing demand for creative that bridges content and advertising. In December, the shop announced new hires to support its client roster after landing business with Duuo, Hill Street Beverage and Walmart Canada. It also does work for Bell Media, Johnson Insurance, Manulife and Microsoft.