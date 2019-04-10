DDB makes additions across disciplines The agency bolsters its ranks with senior appointments across its advertising, shopper marketing, CRM and PR agencies.

DDB Canada has made a number of promotions and hires, touching its creative and strategy teams, as well as its PR, CRM and shopper marketing agencies.

Leading the moves is the promotion of Craig Jenkins to ECD for shopper marketing agency TraceyLocke. Jenkins was hired as a permanent creative director in 2016 after working on campaigns for the agency on a freelance basis. He has since worked with clients including Pfizer, KraftHeinz, PepsiCo and Campbell’s.

TraceyLocke has also promoted Amy Mateer to VP of client services. Mateer joined the agency in 2015, and in her new role will focus on driving collaboration and shopper integration.

Elsewhere at the agency, Graham Candy has been hired as VP and head of strategy at DDB’s Toronto office. Candy was most recently VP and head of insight and strategy at Diamond Integrated Marketing, where he worked with clients including IKEA, TD, Aphria and General Mills. In addition to leading the strategy team, Candy has been tasked with growing and shaping the integrated planning department.

Sandra Moretti, previously SVP and head of strategy since 2016, left the agency earlier this year.

DDB Canada has also added art director Mariam Alqasim from Havas and copywriter Rebecca Skinulis from Open to its creative team in Toronto.

Shelley Waterhouse, SVP has been hired head of client service for CRM and data division TrackDBB, where she will be mentoring and managing agency business leads. Waterhouse is returning to the Canadian market, having been in South Africa since 2011 working for agencies like Ogilvy and client-side at telco Telkom.

Also at TrackDDB, Eddy Lee has been hired in a newly created SVP, analytics role, leading the agency’s 12-person data and analytics team focused on insight mining and measuring of business performance. Lee spent the last four years as a VP at programmatic agency The Exchange Lab.

Finally, DDB PR has hired Michelle Zucchero from Hill + Knowlton as group account director, guiding an integrated team and leading the agency’s wine and spirits, dairy and financial services accounts. Working closely with her on key accounts will be new account supervisor Abby Daez, who joins from Praxis.

The agency cites a number of new business wins as reasons for the hires. In addition to DDB and TrackDDB picking up work with Rogers, TraceyLocke has recently picked up shopper marketing assignments with Nestlé and McCain, while TrackDDB is also collaborating on new projects through its U.S. offices.

Brent Choi, who was hired as CEO and CCO of DDB Canada in January, said in a press release that the new additions signal a commitment to “building upon the strength of DDB Canada’s breadth of capabilities” across disciplines.

“The agency is well-known for its world-class strategy and creativity,” he said. “However it’s through storytelling [and] using our data, shopper, and PR teams that continue to drive our clients’ business success and DDB Canada forward.”