Sinai Health Foundation picks Huge as AOR The Toronto-area hospital charity is looking to evolve its branding, digital and communications platforms

Its mandate is to “transform care through community support,” and Sinai Health Foundation will soon be transforming as well – announcing Huge Toronto as its AOR to evolve its branding, digital and communications platforms.

The Foundation raises funds in support of the Sinai Health System, a University of Toronto-affiliated network that includes Mount Sinai Hospital, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare and Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute biomedical centre. It also partners with Circle of Care, a homecare provider helping Canada’s aging population live safely in the community.

The Foundation’s objective is to achieve its donation goals ahead of Mount Sinai Hospital’s 100th anniversary in 2023, and to raise awareness about the Sinai Health System in total.

Matt Di Paola, managing director of Huge Canada, cites the agency’s digital experience and a cohesive approach that includes branding and communications work as the reason it secured the assignment, which runs until the hospital’s centenary in 2023.

Di Paola tells strategy that everyone in Toronto knows someone who was born at Mount Sinai Hospital, and is aware of its outstanding prenatal program. But the challenge the organization faces (and the agency’s job as part of its new assignment) is to get the word out about other facets of the Sinai Health System that can help a patient at any point in their life, including its rehab and chronic care facilities .

The Foundation met with a number of agencies during the RFP process, which included two rounds of presentations. Di Paola says the agency began work on the project about a month ago, and there will be a campaign roll-out in the late fall. The Foundation’s prior AOR was KBS (now known as Forsman & Bodenfors).

Huge has always been known for its digital and experiential work, Di Paola says, but has been evolving to include assignments like this one. This client win follows continued momentum from Huge’s Toronto office, which recently added clients such as Four Seasons, ATB, West Jet, Longo’s, CMDC and Mars Discovery District to its Canadian portfolio.