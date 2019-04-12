Sail picks Ogilvy as AOR The agency's Montreal office will lead strategy and creative on a new campaign for the outdoor retailer.

Outdoor equipment retailer Sail has selected Ogilvy as its new agency of record.

Selected following a review, Ogilvy will be handling strategy and all elements of a creative campaign, set to be released this spring. The account will be led by the agency’s Montreal office, though the agency said in an email to strategy that teams in Toronto will contribute to provide more insight to the Ontario market.

Sail is an outdoor retailer, providing equipment and apparel for outdoor sports, activities and camping. It has 13 stores between Quebec and Ontario, the most recent being a 50,000 sq. ft. location in Lachenaie, Quebec that opened in December. While known for its large-format stores, the company has also been investing in bolstering its ecommerce capabilities, launching its sites in 2017 and opening a new warehouse in Montreal last month dedicated to handling online orders.

Sail previously worked with Taxi.