GE Appliances makes National Laundry Day more interesting How the brand is tapping into organizational trends to make something most people see as a chore part of top-of-mind trends.

GE Appliances spent this Monday trying to make doing the laundry easier and more interesting to Canadians.

The appliance brand brought Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit – an organizing service and lifestyle website utilized and promoted by a range of Hollywood stars – to Toronto for a PR tour and influencer event, providing tips for organizing the laundry room while working in the features of GE Appliances’ laundry machines, such as how SmartDispense allows one to store detergent in the machine, instead of on the shelf.

The event on Monday – handled by Craft Public Relations – was commemorating National Laundry Day, a “holiday” Bob Park, chief brand officer for GE’s appliance portfolio, admits seems to be another in a line of “days for everything.” But it is one GE has owned by being the only appliance manufacturer to promote it over the last four years, claims Park. It gives the brand an opportunity to tie its appliances to consumer trends, which can be a tricky thing to do compared to appliances in other rooms of the home, such as the kitchen.

“There is a more sexy story that comes with something like a stove when you can talk about all the different, beautiful meals you can cook,” Park says. “People don’t generally enjoy doing laundry, so you’re talking about something that’s more of a chore. We focus on making things easier or interesting for people.”

Making things easier is part of GE’s “Good Things For Life” brand message, which focuses on how its products can make the consumer’s day easier and enhance their lives. A more organized laundry space communicates that value proposition to consumers, Park says, but also taps into the popularity of shows like Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, as well as the fact that rising real estate prices in urban areas has resulted in square footage coming priced at a premium and motivated people to make the most of their living spaces.

“The challenge on us is how to make laundry part of the discussion year after year,” Park says. “We went with Clea and Joanna because we wanted to be involved with top-of-mind trends, which is something we aim for every year.”

Last year, for example, the brand’s PR push focused on interior design and making the laundry room part of a home’s overall decor, based on the trend of laundry rooms coming out of the basement and becoming a bigger part of the main floors of the home. That thread was also continued this year, as The Home Edit is known for an approach to organization that has a strong sense of design and aesthetics. It is also reflected in the PR event’s focus on top-load washing machines, which GE has redesigned to be more aesthetically pleasing compared to “your parents’ plain white laundry machine,” Park says, as more consumers aim to avoid the musty smell that has become associated with front-load washers.