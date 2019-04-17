Combatting inevitable channel upheaval Change is coming…and it will derail your carefully constructed channel strategy. The future state of connecting with consumers will be ...

Change is coming…and it will derail your carefully constructed channel strategy. The future state of connecting with consumers will be affected by dozens of driving forces that are beyond the control of marketers.

Kevin Lund, Chief Brand Officer of DCM, will share key insights on looming shifts in the marketplace and provide solutions to developing a proactive approach to defining channel strategy with critical drivers of change in mind.