Ogilvy names new ECDs, strategy director in Montreal Hugues Morin and Alexandre Emond-Turcotte will head up creative, while Alison Neill will lead strategy for Fizz.

Ogilvy Montreal’s new executive creative directors: Hugues Morin (pictured, left) and Alexandre Emond-Turcotte.

Ogilvy has named new team leads in its Montreal office, promoting Hugues Morin and Alexandre Emond-Turcotte to co-ECDs.

The pair, both previously creative directors at Ogilvy, will provide leadership for the agency’s creative department and work across its clients. Morin joined Ogilvy last year after it acquired his previous agency, Brad. Emond-Turcotte has been with Ogilvy since 2017, most recently leading creative for the launch of low-cost mobile and internet provider Fizz.

In the fall, Ogilvy Montreal’s previous CCO Carle Coppens left the agency to join Havas.

In its strategy department, Ogilvy has appointed Alison Neill (pictured, left) as executive group director of brand and digital strategy in Montreal, leading the brand, communications, digital and content strategies for Fizz, among other key clients. She has spent the last year as a consultant, but also brings experience from R/GA in London, as well as Sid Lee, Publicis and Cloud Raker.

The new ECDs will have leadership over a department that has made a number of additions in recent months, following a restructuring across Ogilvy’s global network last year. Ogilvy Montreal also recently picked up an AOR assignment with outdoor retailer Sail.