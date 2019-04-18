Up to the Minute: NFA beefs up strategy team Plus, ICA expands training offering and National makes senior appointments in Atlantic Canada.

Hires and promotions

No Fixed Address has added Zach Klein to its strategy team, reuniting him with former business and strategy partner Dino Demopoulos, who recently became the shop’s first chief strategy officer. Together, they previously ran their own strategic consultancy, Paper Strategy, after working together at BBDO and DDB in Toronto. Klein’s experience also includes time at Taxi. Throughout his career, he has worked on strategy for Molson, TD Bank, SickKids, Pepsi, Spotify and many other brands.

National Public Relations has made four senior-level promotions in Atlantic Canada. Taking on the role of VP of Newfoundland and Labrador is Ann Marie Boudreau, who will be responsible for regional integration and business development. Karen White has been promoted to associate VP of reputation and issues management for Atlantic Canada, and Tara Wickwire has been named associate VP of brand and marketing strategy for the region and will lead culture and events strategy as well as the firm’s mentor program. Finally, Sarah McLean has been promoted to senior director of public affairs.

Energi PR has hired Somya Anand as a group account director. She will provide counsel and oversight of day-to-day operations on clients in the health and wellness and consumer lifestyle sectors. Having previously worked on campaigns for Hotels.com, POM Juice, Porsche Canada and Mattel, Anand’s experience spans strategic and creative planning, media and influencer relations, content development and community management.

New business and other news

Quebec fitness chain Nautilus Plus has picked Macadam, a boutique branding agency in Montreal, to lead creative development and brand positioning.The shop will work in collaboration with Adviso, another Montreal agency, on the account.

The Institute of Communication Agencies has partnered with Communo, a “sharing economy platform” for the marketing and ad industries, to help provide agencies with training geared at transforming their business strategies and operations. The agreement will see Communo put some of its profit towards the ICA’s Training Unlimited program. Communo was founded by industry veterans Ryan Gill and Chris Kneeland in 2017.

Media

MKTG, a Dentsu Aegis-owned sponsorship agency, has appointed Michael Beckerman as its new president and CEO, effective May 1. Beckerman is a former CMO of BMO and arrives having served as CEO of Ariad Communications and Bluespire Marketing. His appointment follows the departure of Matthew Logue from the position three months ago.