Growing Greenhouse: taking a wellness brand from niche to scale

By Natalya Chernova
33 mins ago

In five short years, Greenhouse has evolved from a single neighbourhood juice shop in Toronto to a leading Canadian plant-based wellness brand.

The leaders of Greenhouse’s marketing team will share the insights they’ve picked up as a direct-to-consumer wellness brand, and how they’re translating the immersive grassroots experience into new channels as they speak to shoppers across the country.

Telly Carayannakis

Director, Marketing

Greenhouse

Emma Knight

Co-Founder

Greenhouse

