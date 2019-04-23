Microsoft: AI and the retail journey Consumers expect personalized interactions and high-quality customer service when and wherever they shop. Retailers need to take a fresh look ...

Consumers expect personalized interactions and high-quality customer service when and wherever they shop. Retailers need to take a fresh look at how they are using tech and the opportunities to leverage data to better understand the wants and needs of customers.

Canada is at the forefront of innovations in AI research, yet Canadian businesses are lagging behind in the adoption and deployment of AI. Microsoft’s Gladstone Grant will discuss how retailers can embrace AI to survive and thrive in the new digital economy.