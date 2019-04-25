Who won the 2019 Canadian Young Lions competition? A look at the work that earned brand and agency staff a trip to compete in Cannes.

The Globe and Mail has revealed the winners of this year’s Canadian Young Lions and Young Marketers competitions.

Announced at yesterday’s CMDC Media x Innovation Summit, teams of two were given 24 hours to respond to a brief from a non-profit client (48 hours for entrants in the Film category). The teams – made up of staff under the age of 30 currently employed by an agency or in a marketing department – had their work judged by a panel of industry veterans.

The brief for the Print, Film and Digital competitions came from Climate Action Network. The non-profit, which pushes for action to combat climate change, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and entrants were tasked with raising awareness among Canadian voters to take action and to encourage political leaders to put climate change at the top of their priority list.

The brief for the Media and Marketers competitions came from Kids Help Phone. Marketers were tasked with inventing a product, service or proposition that contributed to both a brand objective for their company and for the strategic objectives of Kids Help Phone. In Media, competitors were tasked with growing the charity’s youth interactions by 2021.

The full list of winners can be found below. The Gold winners in each category have been awarded a trip to this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity to represent Canada in the global Young Lions competition.

Film

Gold

Michael Romaniuk, art director, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Thomas Zukowski, copywriter, Track DDB

While posts about the impacts of climate change can get a lot of engagement on social, they tend to not actually repair icebergs, block pollution or regrow forests, as this video illustrates before encouraging viewers to visit Climate Action Network’s website to learn about re-world actions they can take.

Silver

Emily Ferraro, copywriter, Anomaly

Mat Cruz, art director, Anomaly

Print

Gold

Justin Luu, art director, Taxi

Lorne Heller, copywriter, Taxi

Getting tagged in a photo tends to signal that a person was present or involved with a particular moment. By showing the tags that users will recognize from social media, the goal is to show that if Canadians can “be there” for the planet by pushing for climate action, they can be part of a more positive future.

Silver

Oskars Trinitis, art director, Grey Canada

Cory Hansen, copywriter, Grey Canada

Bronze

Sébastien Forget, copywriter, Cossette

Renaud Belles-Isles, designer, Cossette

Digital

Gold

Jordan Gladman, art director, Anomaly

Alex Boland, designer, Sid Lee

From time to time, internet users will be asked to solve a CAPTCHA to prove they are, in fact, a human and not a program. One way a CAPTCHA does this is by asking people to identify images like cars or street signs, but this campaign would instead ask Canadians to identify impacts of climate change. After proving they “know the problem,” users would be served ways to do something about it, with links to contact local politicians or sign a pledge.

Silver

Sammy Lo, art director, Sid Lee

Emma O’Neill, content creator, Sid Lee

Bronze

Corey Way, creative director, Abacus

Ryan Dawson, art director, Abacus

Marketers

Gold

Christian Alaimo, marketing manager, PepsiCo Canada

Jacob MacDonald, marketing manager, PepsiCo Canada

To encourage men to be better role models for younger generations, Gatorade will replace its green water bottles and towels – ubiquitous sights on the sidelines of all levels of sport – with blue ones that signals support for the “G-Code,” a code of conduct that promotes men asking for help when they need it.

Silver

Alexander Levy, assistant marketing manager, PepsiCo Canada

Alannah Lipsey, associate marketing manager, innovation, PepsiCo Canada

Bronze

Kevin Degruijter, brand manager, Bud Light, Labatt Breweries of Canada

Alyssa Sudac, senior marketing communications manager, Telus

Media

Gold

Alessia Grosso, media manager, Cossette Media

Robert Ebach, programmatic strategist, Jungle Media

While most youth are more likely to reach out to an organization like Kids Help Phone after they have been exposed to difficult situations, research suggests that teaching kids coping strategies will better equip them to handle the situation. One of the most common coping strategies is creating an imaginary friend, so this initiative would see Kids Help Phone’s platform be given the additional capability of allowing kids to create an avatar representing that imaginary friend. Counsellors could then interact with children through that avatar, teaching them way to navigate everyday situations.

Silver

Antoine Nguyen, media strategist, Touché

Anne-Sophie Vachon, strategist, Touché

Bronze

Laura Donaldson, director marketing services, Mindshare Canada

Kenon Mak, senior manager, digital investment, Mindshare Canada